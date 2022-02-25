MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Throughout Minneapolis, people say they’re doing what they can to show their support and solidarity for Ukraine.

Throughout downtown, several buildings — like Target Field, U.S. Bank Stadium, the Capella Tower, Target Building and more — shined yellow and blue Friday night. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and several city council members say they were behind the decision, which will continue throughout the weekend.

In Northeast Minneapolis, customers filled Kramarczuk’s Sausage Company, one of the city’s most notable Ukrainian-owned businesses.

“I thought, ‘I’ve got to stop in today,’” said Wendy Morris, who lives in Minneapolis. “My mother’s family is originally from Kyiv. This is just such a violation. People don’t understand.”

Through purchases of stuffed cabbage and pierogies, diners say they were putting their support, and their money, where their mouth is.

“We picked this restaurant because we like it, and because of the Ukrainian crisis going on right now. We felt like we needed to support them,” said Marlene Kiester, who joined a group of friends dining out Friday.

Minneapolis stands with Ukraine tonight – The Capella Tower, Target Building, US Bank Stadium and more all lit in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. #WCCO @WCCO pic.twitter.com/39AkxAQSYI — Adam Duxter (@AdamDuxter) February 26, 2022

“It’s heartbreaking, it’s really heartbreaking. It’s hard to know what to do really from so far away,” Rebecca Ruddy said.

“My dad used to bring me here when I was a kid,” Patrick Hayes said. “There’s not a whole lot I can do from Minnesota, but it’s important for me to do just what I can. I know there’s people from Ukraine who live in this neighborhood, I know this place is Ukrainian-owned. It’s just important for me to come out here and show support.”

Kramarczuk’s is packing in for the dinner rush- many of the customers we talked to tonight say they’re dining at the Ukranian-owned business as a sign of solidarity. How the Twin Cities is showing its support, tonight on @WCCO at 10. #WCCO pic.twitter.com/7J5wYzOiku — Adam Duxter (@AdamDuxter) February 25, 2022

Minnesota’s members of Congress have previously condemned Russia’s invasion into Ukraine.

“These are not going to be a little pain. This is going to be a dramatic and decisive repudiation of what Russia is doing and will cause grave harm to Russia’s economy,” said DFL Sen. Tina Smith at an event Thursday morning. “Russia has chosen to launch an unprovoked, premeditated attack. It’s a war of choice.”

