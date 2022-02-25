Video is from initial story on Jan. 20, 2022
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Feeding our Future – a Twin Cities nonprofit which claimed to be feeding tens of thousands of hungry children – has dissolved, as the organization faces a federal investigation into an alleged large-scale fraud scheme.
In January, federal agents executed search warrants on more than a dozen properties connected to the nonprofit, as FBI warrants alleged a pattern of deception, money laundering and fraud. Investigators said almost none of the money went towards feeding children and instead had been laundered through shell organizations before it was spent on cars and luxury properties.
Feeding Our Future said it provided meals to more than 30,000 children in BIPOC communities throughout the Twin Cities and “did a lot of great work for the community,” especially during the pandemic.
“It’s heartbreaking that the organization must dissolve under these unfortunate circumstances,” said Aimee Bock, the nonprofit’s executive director.
RELATED: Nonprofits Express Disbelief, Frustration, Concern Over Alleged $200M Fraud By ‘Feeding Our Future’
The nonprofit was founded in 2017, and went from taking $2.9 million in federal funding to more than $197 million in 2021.
In the wake of the federal investigation, state Republicans called for an audit on Minnesota’s COVID-19 spending.
The FBI froze all of Feeding Our Future’s assets, the nonprofit says.
No one has been criminally charged.