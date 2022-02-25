MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Watching a war unfold through a screen is a surreal experience in 2022.

“We are completely in disbelief this is happening,” said Lev Frayman. “It’s heartbreaking.”

It’s especially tough when you have family trapped there and waiting.

“Her 94-year-old grandma is in Kyiv,” said Frayman. “They’re saying, ‘We’ve got some food, we have medicine for the grandma, and we’re just waiting.”

Frayman’s wife is from Kyiv. He’s from Moscow.

“A lot of tears it’s a lot of tears,” said Frayman.

For Vadym Lyadov, the situation is almost beyond words.

“I’m from Donetsk. It’s in Ukraine the Eastern part of Ukraine,” said Vadym Lyadov. “The sister of my wife is pregnant she’s in Ukraine they can’t leave.

Lyadov has family in Kyiv, Donetsk and Moscow. WCCO asked him how his family in Russia feels.

“Terrible,” he said.

Both of them know people who support the invasion. But by and large, there’s support for Ukraine even among Frayman’s friends in Russia.

“They are highly against this war. They cannot do anything from Russia. There were protests in St Petersburg in Moscow they were just getting arrested,” said Frayman.

Frayman is part of a group for Russian speakers in Minnesota. Language binds the members, but from there it gets complicated.

“It gets down to what news are you following, who are you trusting,” said Frayman.

But it’s quite simple for Frayman and for Lyadov.

“We’re so international, we’re so connected that this sort of mentality just does not have a place in this century,” said Frayman.

“We need to show support to Ukraine because they need it,” said Lyadov.