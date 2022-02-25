WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Temperatures are on the upswing on Friday leading into a sunny #Top10WxDay on Saturday.
Roads are still icy Friday morning, however, with the Minnesota State Patrol reporting 205 crashes and 140 vehicle spinouts from 4 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday. Three semi tricks also jackknifed.
Snow totals from the storm system that rolled across the Twin Cities and the south metro Thursday were mostly just short of 2 inches, while the southeastern corner of the state saw totals closer to 3 inches.
Temps will rise into the teens Friday in the metro, and rise into the mid-30s Saturday, although winds may make it feel about 10-degrees cooler. Still, WCCO meteorologists say that the warm-up will be dramatic enough to rate Saturday as a Top 10 Weather Day!
There will still be a slight breeze, with a south wind of 20-30 mph. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine.
Looking further ahead, flakes are possible Monday afternoon and evening. Light accumulating snow is possible in northern Minnesota. Otherwise, the extended forecast is all about the mild weather, with some snow possible again in the latter half of next week.
Most of next week will have highs in the low- to mid-30s, which is seasonable. Notably, March 1 is the start of meteorological spring.