MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Friday morning has been a tricky one on the roads so far. Though temperatures will be slightly warmer today, before dawn there was still plenty of ice on Twin Cities roads making for a headache of a commute.
Snow totals from the storm system that rolled across the Twin Cities and the south metro Thursday were mostly just short of 2 inches, while the southeastern corner of the state saw totals closer to 3 inches.
Temps will rise into the teens Friday in the metro, and rise into the mid-30s Saturday, although winds may make it feel about 10-degrees cooler. Still, WCCO meteorologist Riley O’Connor said that the warm-up will be dramatic enough to rate Saturday as a Top 10 Weather Day.
Sunday will be slightly colder but will have less wind. Both days will feature plenty of sunshine.
Looking further ahead, flakes are possible Monday afternoon and evening. Light accumulating snow is possible in northern Minnesota. Otherwise, the extended forecast is all about the mild weather.
Most of next week will have highs in the low- to mid-30s, which is seasonable. Notably, March 1 is the start of meteorological spring.