ROCHESTER, Minn. (WCCO) — Students were on hand to help a longtime school custodian in Rochester celebrate his citizenship to the U.S.
Munir Zukanovic made his way to Minnesota decades ago, and has been working to become a citizen ever since. He moved to the country in the wake of the Bosnian war. Zukanovic was beaten in a war camp and lost a 13-year-old son.
On Wednesday, he was given U.S. citizenship, and those who know him say they couldn’t be more proud.
“God bless the United States of America. I am so happy. Finally, I am an American Citizen. My dream come true after 22 years, I waited for that day,” Zukanovic said.
Third-grader Ava Gangelhoff said she was please to hear the news.
“He aced the test, and now he’ll be a citizen here,” she said. “I was so happy for him. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, Munir’s going to stay here.’ And we’ll always to have so much joy because he’s here.”
He came here for a better life with his surviving family, and now lives in Rochester near his other son, and two grandkids.