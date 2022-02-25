GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — The Golden Valley Police Department has released several images and a video related to a drive-by shooting incident earlier this month.
According to police, the photos show a person of interest and a suspect vehicle in the Feb. 19 shooting near Duluth Street and Regent Avenue North.READ MORE: Rochester Police: Possible Kidnapping Reported At Bus Stop
Police say that the shooting involved two vehicles traveling in the area, and multiple shots were reportedly fired. A video shared by police (watch above) shows the victim’s vehicle traveling down the roadway, followed by the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle is described as a light-colored sedan with yellow headlights.
Police said Sunday the injured woman was taken to a local hospital with two gunshot wounds. She has since been released from the hospital and is doing well.READ MORE: CDC Revises Mask Guidelines, Says 3 In 10 Americans Should Still Mask Indoors (CBS News)
Pictures of the person of interest came from a strip mall where the victim had been prior to the shooting.
“This is an incident that seriously harmed someone and has created concern in our community,” said Interim Golden Valley Police Chief Scott Nadeau. “We hope that our community is able to assist us by providing information that will allows to hold the offender accountable.”MORE NEWS: Expert On 'The Heart Of The Matter' Of Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Golden Valley police at 763-593-8079 or email police@goldenvalleymn.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.