Minnesota Weather: Saturday To Be #Top10WxDay With Warm Temps And BreezeTemperatures are on the upswing on Friday leading into a sunny #Top10WxDay on Saturday.

MN WEATHER: Temps Slowly Rising Into Average Range This WeekendMuch of western and far-northern Minnesota, as well as the Arrowhead, are under a Wind Chill Warning overnight Friday, when feels-like temperatures around minus 40 degrees.

Climatologist: Powerful Winds Set This Winter Apart From Those Past"We've seen wind gusts up to 61 mph in February at the Twin Cities airport, and we haven’t seen wind gusts that high since the 70s."

Metro Cities Declare Snow Emergencies As Winter Storm Moves ThroughThe Twin Cities area is expected to get anywhere from 3 to 5 inches of snow during Tuesday's storm.

Flight Delays, Dozens Of Crashes As Winter Storm Buffets MinnesotaAs the second round of a winter storm coats Minnesota, crashes and spinouts are dotting the state's thoroughfares and air travelers are experiencing delays.