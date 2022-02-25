Guilty Verdicts:All three ex-MPD officers have been found guilty of all federal charges in George Floyd's death.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Members of the Minneapolis community on Friday will celebrate and send off the cities first Black police chief, Medaria Arradondo.

Arradondo announced his retirement late last year.

The Minneapolis Police Department is still looking for a permanent replacement, but for now, the deputy chief is filling the role.

Arradondo served two terms as Minneapolis police chief.

His retirement celebration is happening tonight at the Shiloh Temple International Ministries. It’s free and open to the public.

The event comes the day after three of the officers who were on his force — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — were found guilty on federal charges in the murder of George Floyd.