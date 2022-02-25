ROCHESTER, Minn. (WCCO) – Police in Rochester say a man possibly attempted to kidnap a girl at a bus stop on Thursday afternoon.
Authorities say that the incident happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of 21st Street Northwest and 20th Street Northwest.
An 11-year-old girl got off the bus and was approached by a man in a blue car, who allegedly asked if he could give her a ride home because of the bad weather. Police say the man offered her candy, but the girl refused.
Another man in a different car yelled at the man in the blue car, and he drove off.
Police say the suspect is an older man with sandy blonde hair and goatee. His car is a blue crossover type, they say.
Officials are looking to speak with him because it’s unclear if he was trying to be a good Samaritan or attempt to abduct the 11-year-old.