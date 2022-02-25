EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) — Friday’s match between the Edina and Eden Prairie girls’ basketball teams was special.
“She’s really one of our hype women,” said Nia Holloway, a senior forward for Eden Prairie and a Gophers commit. “She loves to cheer us on and give us high fives and stuff like that.”READ MORE: 'Do What You Can': Minneapolis Lights Up In Blue & Yellow To Support Ukraine
“This is one of her favorite things to do, be our manager, so it’s really exciting to see her getting rewarded for it,” said Eagles senior guard Myra Moorjani.
Team manager Pilar Sisinni got to accomplish a long-awaited goal.
“She came home and said she wanted to try out, too,” remembered Lisa Sisinni, Pilar’s mom. “But, of course we knew that that wasn’t going to be a possibility.”
That is, until it was. Pilar suited up and started her first high school basketball game.READ MORE: Phong Yang, 36, Accused Of Stealing Rare Bonsai Trees Worth Thousands
“Just to be part of the experience and part of the game was a dream come true for her,” Lisa Sisinni said.
She knocked down the first basket of the game. Eden Prairie had coordinated with Edina to allow the Hornets an uncontested basket. When Pilar Sisinni subbed out of the game, it was tied, 2-2.
She was an integral part of the team with the biggest play of the night.
“It was so fun. I loved it. I love playing basketball,” Pilar Sisinni said after the game.MORE NEWS: Sentencing, State Trial Still Loom For Ex-Cops In George Floyd's Killing
The Eagles got the win, 65-46. Eden Prairie enters the section playoffs the second-ranked team in the big school class.