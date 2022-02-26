MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Twin Cities Ukrainians are coming together through faith and tradition. A group gathered this weekend at St. Michael’s and St. George’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Minneapolis to take part in an Easter tradition.

Using melted beeswax and an open flame, Halina Yarr Alexjun finds a moment of peace.

“As soon as we are taught to write with a pencil or crayons, we were taught at home how to make pysanka,” Alexjun said. “This is probably the first time I’m not really immersed in the news because I’m focused on each line and trying to make them straight.”

People of all ages gathered to make Ukrainian Easter eggs, a symbolic and intricate tradition passed down generations.

“We said, ‘Do we continue to do this event today?’ And, well, we have to. This is what they are trying to take away from us, our cultural identity,” Alexjun said.

For many, the invasion of Ukraine is a reminder of a painful past.

“To now be the new generation that is witnessing yet another bombardment of Russia invading Ukraine is to us, exactly what our parents and grandparents had to deal with,” Alexjun said.

But through art and faith, the community is standing together.

“We cannot be there close to our brothers and sisters in Ukraine, but we are trying to do everything we can to help them, support them in this difficult time,” St. Michael’s and St. George’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church Rev. Myron Korostil said.

“I think the hope I have right now is because of how strong the Ukrainians are. They are going to fight until the death. They aren’t going to let our Ukraine go. That gives me hope. That gives me hope, that the world is shouting and they are starting to listen.” Alexjun said.