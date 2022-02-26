Help for Ukraine:Here is a list of organizations helping the people of Ukraine during this crisis.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Saturday is a #Top10WxDay, as it’ll be one of the nicest weekend days we’ve seen all winter.

It won’t be wind-free, but it’ll be sunny with mild temperatures.  High temperatures in the Twin Cities will be around 34 degrees, higher than the average 33 for this time of year.

It’ll be in the low-30s for most of the state, excluding the northwestern corner near Fargo and Bemidji.

Then on Sunday, it’ll be a little bit cooler, with some clouds mixing in with the sun. It won’t be as breezy though, with winds of around 5 to 10 mph.

Then, heading back to work on Monday, we’ll be right under the storm highway, meaning it’ll be cloudier with a chance for light snow north of Interstate 94.

On Wednesday, another clipper system will go on by, which could drop about an inch of snow around the metro.

But the high temperatures will be in the 30s all next week. Overall, it’ll be an active, but low-impact weather week.