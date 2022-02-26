WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Saturday is a #Top10WxDay, as it’ll be one of the nicest weekend days we’ve seen all winter.

It won’t be wind-free, but it’ll be sunny with mild temperatures. High temperatures in the Twin Cities will be around 34 degrees, higher than the average 33 for this time of year.

It’ll be in the low-30s for most of the state, excluding the northwestern corner near Fargo and Bemidji.

Then on Sunday, it’ll be a little bit cooler, with some clouds mixing in with the sun. It won’t be as breezy though, with winds of around 5 to 10 mph.

Then, heading back to work on Monday, we’ll be right under the storm highway, meaning it’ll be cloudier with a chance for light snow north of Interstate 94.

A breeze won’t keep us inside on this #Top10WXDay will it?! Enjoy the quiet, milder weekend because nothing is free 😆; next week will bring a cloudier pattern with (nearly) daily Alberta Clippers. No *big* impacts though. @jennifermayerle & I will prepare you 8-9a #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/gli1HDfIYG — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) February 26, 2022

On Wednesday, another clipper system will go on by, which could drop about an inch of snow around the metro.

But the high temperatures will be in the 30s all next week. Overall, it’ll be an active, but low-impact weather week.