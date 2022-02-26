Originally published on Feb. 25, 2022

HOPKINS, Minn. (WCCO) — A 36-year-old man from Brooklyn Park has been charged with stealing rare and expensive Bonsai trees in multiple incidents during the last year, among other various charges.

Investigators say that Phong Yang stole Bonsai trees worth nearly $14,000 in one incident, and worth almost $8,800 in a different incident — both were taken from the same residence, and one of the trees stolen was believed to be more than 250 years old. Another set of trees was about 80 years old.

St. Louis Park Police and other assisting agencies were able to locate Yang after the trees’ owner placed a GPS tracker on a tree.

“This case is an excellent example of technology assisting local law enforcement tracking potential suspects and recovering valuable property for victims,” Hopkins police reported Friday.

Bonsai is an ancient art form that’s been practiced in Japan since the 6th Century. It typically features trees or shrubs grown in small containers, and growers spend hours cutting, wiring, and fertilizing the plants to create a unique living display.

When the crimes first happened late last summer, WCCO spoke with Nicholas Ehlers, the director of outreach for the Minnesota Bonsai Society. He said that while a new plant from a nursery could cost between $10 to $50, an exhibit quality tree, like the ones on display at Como Zoo and Conservatory, could cost hundreds or thousands.

“Even if it isn’t show quality, you still have to put hours of work into watering and maintaining the trees to get them to that point, which can take years,” he said.

While Ehlers said that bonsai thefts don’t occur often in Minnesota, it has happened in the past.

“We are very careful with the information that we give out about members for this exact reason,” he said.

Yang faces felony counts of theft, damage to property, possessing a firearm, possession of burglary tools, and fifth-degree possession of marijuana. The criminal complaints filed against him also include accusations of catalytic converter theft.