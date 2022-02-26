MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minnetonka man avoids prison time after pleading guilty to running over and killing a woman in Hopkins last year.
On Thursday, a judge sentenced 28-year-old Cole Venables to one year in the workhouse. Venables, who was working as a pizza delivery driver time, hit and killed 26-year-old Olivia DeMeuse on April 16 of last year.
She was hit while walking on the sidewalk.
Venables told officers he had fallen asleep behind the wheel.
He pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide.