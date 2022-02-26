APPLETON, Wis. (WCCO) — A man in Wisconsin was caught on camera trying to get away from officers in a piece of construction equipment.
Brian Walbrun took this video in Appleton, near Green Bay. At first he thought the man inside was a city employee, on the job to clear the streets of ice.
But it wasn’t before long that the truth came out.
“I saw the plow, the skid steer, and then a whole line of cop cars behind him, following him. That’s when I realized this wasn’t a city employee plowing the streets, but somebody running around with a stolen skid steer,” Walbrun said. “Definitely a unique start to the morning. And I don’t want to say it’s something that we train for because you don’t train for tracking a skid steer … If he was just joyriding, hope he enjoyed it.”
The joyride was over when the skid-steer stopped in a nearby field.
The driver faces charges.