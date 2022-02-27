BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) – One hundred students are learning to ski and snowboard through the help of Courage Kenny’s Adaptive Sports program.

Through the help of one-on-one volunteers, the classes help to accommodate people with a variety of disabilities learn the sport.

For those learning for the first time, the program presents an opportunity to try something new.

“It feels good. It feels good to get out of your room and do something,” said Mahesh Mathew, whose ski lessons entered their seventh week Sunday morning. “Skiing is essentially a new thing for me.”

Mathew, who is currently earning his Ph.D. in cardiovascular epidemiology at the University of Minnesota School of Public Health, lost his sight several years ago.

“I was kind of scared and I didn’t know what to do, you know. If you are living with vision all your life and suddenly if you lose your vision one day, you know, you really get depressed,” Mathew said. “Sitting in the room all the time doesn’t help either.”

Mathew says his perspective began to change when he discovered Courage Kenny’s adaptive programs. Since then, he’s completed lessons on mountain biking and rock climbing, before taking on skiing.

“It definitely is a new thing, so what I would say is just give it a shot and see how you like it,” said Andy Martens, who has volunteered with Mathew. “That’s sort of what we talked about when we were starting. We’re not going to push Mahesh past his level of comfort, but we’re going to progress him.”

Courage Kenny is currently hosting a Ski-A-Thon fundraiser, with the goal of raising $30,000 prior to the end of February. The money raised will go towards scholarships and purchasing equipment to help skiers of varying abilities.

Mathew’s volunteer instructors say his successes feel like wins for them, too.

“The joy of standing back and going, ‘Look at the independence we’ve helped build, and the trust we’ve build and the fun we’re making.’ It’s great to just step back and watch people enjoy,” said volunteer Jeff Hommell.

“I need to get out more and do more things, so that’s the next plan, you know, to just continue,” Mathew said. “Not stall, you know?”

Click here to donate to the fundraiser.