MN Weather: Several Chances Of Light Snow This WeekThis week will see several chances of snow in Minnesota, though most of the precipitation will be nuisance-level until next weekend.

Minnesota Weather: Saturday's #Top10WxDay To Be Followed By Light Snow Next WeekSaturday is a #Top10WxDay, as it'll be one of the nicest weekend days we've seen all winter.

MN WEATHER: Temps Slowly Rising Into Average Range This WeekendMuch of western and far-northern Minnesota, as well as the Arrowhead, are under a Wind Chill Warning overnight Friday, when feels-like temperatures around minus 40 degrees.

Climatologist: Powerful Winds Set This Winter Apart From Those Past"We've seen wind gusts up to 61 mph in February at the Twin Cities airport, and we haven’t seen wind gusts that high since the 70s."

Metro Cities Declare Snow Emergencies As Winter Storm Moves ThroughThe Twin Cities area is expected to get anywhere from 3 to 5 inches of snow during Tuesday's storm.