TORDENSKJOLD TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in central Minnesota that occurred early Sunday.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 210 in Tordenskjold Township, east of Fergus Falls, around 12:40 a.m.
A 19-year-old woman driving a Chevrolet sedan westbound and a 43-year-old man driving a Ford straight truck eastbound collided.
The state patrol did not say how many were killed in the crash. The 19-year-old was the sole occupant of the sedan, while nine people, including the driver, were in the truck, according to the state patrol.
Several agencies responded to assist with the crash.