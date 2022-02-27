LA CROSSE, WIS. (WCCO) — Police in La Crosse, Wisconsin, are looking for a missing 25-year-old man.
Hamud Faal, who was reported missing last Monday, is described as a Black man who stands 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs about 175 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
Faal was last seen wearing a light blue crew-neck sweater, gray jeans and black-and-white Vans shoes.
Anyone with information on Faal’s whereabouts is asked to call La Crosse Police at 608-782-7575, or contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online.