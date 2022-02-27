MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This week will see several chances of snow in Minnesota, though most of the precipitation will be nuisance-level until next weekend.

Sunday will stay dry until late in the night. Temperature-wise, the Twin Cities will top out in the low 30s. Southwestern Minnesota could hit 40, and up north it’ll hover in the mid-20s.

The first storm system of the week moves in late Sunday and into early Monday. This system will only impact northern Minnesota, mainly the Arrowhead, and will bring light flurries.

Here's my weather advice for you this week even though it'll be pretty active, the storms that track across #MNwx & #WIwx will be pretty weak. Pay attention to the bigger storm next weekend.

On the opposite end of the state, in the southwest, temperatures could approach 50 on Monday.

Another system moves in Monday night into Tuesday morning. This one will cut a wider swath, mainly across central Minnesota, but temperatures will be mild enough that it shouldn’t have a major impact on road conditions.

Another system is possible late Wednesday heading into Thursday.

All of these systems are expected to drop less than an inch of snow.

The storm to watch will occur Friday night into Saturday. That one may be more widespread, and will likely bring a mix of rain and snow.