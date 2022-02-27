MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating a “domestic stabbing” that led to the city’s 10th homicide of the year.
Officers were called to a reported stabbing the 3100 block of Oliver North at about 5:37 p.m. Sunday, where they found the woman suffering from a stab wound considered non-life threatening.
Soon after, a report of another stab victim came in, involving a man a block or so away on the 3000 block of Penn Avenue North, near a Family Dollar store. The man later died at a local hospital.
Police say the victims are related. Anyone with information can submit a tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.