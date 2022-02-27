DEEPHAVEN, MINN. (WCCO) — Tuesday marks the start of meteorological spring. So when will it actually start to feel like winter is over?

Kurt Wolff and Beth Allen spent Sunday cross-country skiing across Lake Minnetonka.

“This winter has been tough,” said Kurt Wolff, a Deephaven resident.

The taste of sun and milder temperatures has them yearning for Spring.

“I am ready [laughs], I am totally ready,” Wolff said.

You have probably heard the phrase “In like a lion, out like a lamb.” And when you look at meteorological data for March temperatures in Minnesota, is there something to that?

“Coincidentally this March, at least the first couple of weeks, they look … pretty active regarding storm systems,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Caleb Gruntzke said.

The National Weather Service says March, on average, starts off with highs in the low- to mid-30s. The month ends on averages closer to 50.

“Our temperatures really begin to climb as we exit winter,” Gruntzke said.

He says right now models show the end of March may be warmer than average.

In March of 2012, the Twin Cities saw a record 80 degrees for St. Patrick’s Day that year. Last year, Minnesota experienced its first severe weather warnings in March.

However, signs of winter commonly extend into March and beyond. Gruntzke says it’s too early to predict, but an April snowstorm isn’t out of the question.

Astrological spring begins on March 20.