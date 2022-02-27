ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Anders Nelson had 20 points as St. Thomas (MN) ended its seven-game home losing streak, easily defeating Nebraska Omaha 95-74 on Saturday night.
Riley Miller had 17 points for St. Thomas (10-20, 4-14 Summit League). Kevin Cunningham added 14 points. Parker Bjorklund had 14 points and nine rebounds.
Sam’i Roe had 15 points for the Mavericks (5-24, 4-14). Frankie Fidler added 14 points. Akol Arop had 10 points.
