ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — As Russia wages war on Ukraine, Russians living in Minnesota are struggling.

Kirill Bak is from St. Petersburg, where he graduated from Vaganova Academy — the most famous ballet school worldwide. After an accomplished career, he co-founded the Minnesota Ballet School in Eden Prairie in 2001.

“I can’t believe this is real,” Bak said. “Most Russians here, they don’t like what’s going on. Right now they’re very, very upset.”

At Moscow on the Hill in St. Paul, people have sent messages saying they won’t come back to the restaurant unless they change their name. Marina Liberman is one of the co-owners.

“Moscow, it’s a good name. It’s just associated with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. But we’re not related to Putin, and we’re against his actions.”

Liberman came from Russia 30 years ago, and Moscow On The Hill opened soon after. Many Ukrainians and Russians share family ties. Liberman — whose grandparents are from Ukraine — says in many ways, they are the same.

“The foods are similar, the vodka is similar, so we’re brothers,” she said.

Russian Americans warn of the highly-effective propaganda their home country uses. Today, two things can be true.

“I love Russia. I was born in Russia. And I condemn what Russian government do,” Bak said.

“Moscow is a beautiful city, but my heart and my prayers is with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, absolutely,” Liberman said.

Moscow on the Hill employs many Russians and Ukrainians, and serves food from both countries as well.