FOLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — One person was killed and several others were injured in a crash in central Minnesota Sunday afternoon.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, two Ford Fusions going opposite directions collided on Highway 23 in Foley when one of the drivers crossed the center line just before 2 p.m.
One of the drivers, 55-year-old Bruce Varner of Sauk Rapids, was killed in the crash. Two passengers in his vehicle — both women, ages 46 and 80 — were hospitalized. The 80-year-old’s injuries are life-threatening, state patrol said.
The other vehicle had four occupants, including the driver, all of whom were hospitalized with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. One of the occupants is an infant.