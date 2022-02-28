MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Outside the Amazon Delivery Center in Maple Grove, independent contractor DT Logistics rallied its workers on Monday. The the Black-owned company is one of Amazon’s largest, most reliable and accurate contractors.

“It’s really about safety, [the] customer and then reliability, and so my team trains to those things,” said owner Tracey Gibson.

She is proud her company is No. 1 in reliability at the north metro facility.

“It really started for wealth creation for my family, and then from there it became even bigger. So I’m able to offer people jobs at a livable wage,” Gibson said.

Workers’ wages begin at $20.25 an hour.

Since opening in late 2020, DT Logistics has delivered more than 1.5 million packages.

The company started with seven employees, but now Gibson has 100, many of whom are people of color.

“It’s not just about the unemployment rate for the state of Minnesota, because it is single digits, but when you peel back the onion, it is double digits for people of color. I’m giving young people an opportunity to become entrepreneurs themselves,” Gibson said.

Her son, JT Gibson, and nephew run the day to day operations.

“I know this experience is going to…help me learn every facet from recruiting, managing on day-to-day operations, dealing with people every day, staying organized,” JT Gibson said.

He was Mr. Basketball in Minnesota in 2015.

He gave up a career playing overseas to start this venture with family, and it’s paying off by creating a true family experience within this Amazon hub.

“I’m proud to be doing something for my family and for the surrounding communities as well,” JT Gibson said.

“Being able to hear from my team that they are grateful to have a job, a great-paying job, it means everything to me,” said Julian Goudy, JT’s uncle. “It makes me happy, it keeps me going every day.”

JT now has his own delivery service partner company.

Goudy is in the process of getting his company, which means the entire family will soon be able to create jobs for people who really need them.