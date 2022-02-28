MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Minnesota’s rolling average COVID-19 positivity rate continues to fall, health officials on Monday reported 1,122 new cases and 28 more deaths.
The positivity rate’s most recent mark is 6.6%, still above the caution line but a significant drop from the peak of nearly 24% earlier in the year. Daily new cases per 100,000 residents have fallen to 23.3, the lowest that figure has been in months.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the state has seen 1,413,576 total cases, including 61,044 reinfections. Since the start of the pandemic, 12,109 Minnesotans have died from the virus.
More than 60,000 Minnesotans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since March 2020. The current hospitalization rate (10.5 admissions per 100,000 residents) is still above the line for high risk, but has been steadily falling for about a month.
As of Friday, there were 557 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota hospitals, with 81 of those patients in intensive care unit beds.
The state has administered more than 9.4 million vaccine doses, including 2.1 million boosters. Over 74% of Minnesotans 5 and up have received at least one shot.