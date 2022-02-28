MENTOR, Minn. (WCCO) — A northern Minnesota man was arrested Saturday night after authorities say he tried to start a woman’s house on fire.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to an attempted arson on the 100 block of Harrison Avenue North in Mentor around 8:40 p.m.
The homeowner, a 38-year-old woman, was not home at the time. Deputies found a 37-year-old Crookston man at the scene and took him into custody.
No one was injured, and the home had moderate fire damage, the sheriff’s office said.
WCCO-TV typically does not identify arrested parties until they have been formally charged.