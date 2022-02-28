MN Weather: Light Snow, Mild Temps Throughout The WeekWinter's not done yet, with several rounds of light snow on tap this week.

What Past Minnesota Marches Tell Us About When To Expect Spring's True StartTuesday marks the start of meteorological spring. So when will it actually start to feel like winter is over?

MN Weather: Several Chances Of Light Snow This WeekThis week will see several chances of snow in Minnesota, though most of the precipitation will be nuisance-level until next weekend.

Minnesota Weather: Saturday's #Top10WxDay To Be Followed By Light Snow Next WeekSaturday is a #Top10WxDay, as it'll be one of the nicest weekend days we've seen all winter.

MN WEATHER: Temps Slowly Rising Into Average Range This WeekendMuch of western and far-northern Minnesota, as well as the Arrowhead, are under a Wind Chill Warning overnight Friday, when feels-like temperatures around minus 40 degrees.