MINNETONKA BEACH, Minn. (WCCO) — A 20-year-old woman is accused of setting fire to her family’s multimillion dollar Lake Minnetonka mansion.

Sophia Schultz is also accused of assaulting her mother during the incident. According to court documents filed in Hennepin County, Schultz is charged with first-degree arson and domestic assault.

The fire occurred the night of Dec. 27 on Westwood Road in Minnetonka Beach. A criminal complaint states Schultz’s mother called 911 to report her daughter “was going crazy and that their house was on fire.”

Responding officers found Schultz and her mother outside the home. Schultz allegedly “appeared emotionless” and made references to a demon, the complaint states. Schultz’s mother told police she has “significant mental health issues.”

Schultz’s mother told investigators she had fallen asleep after watching part of a movie with her daughter. When she woke up, she smelled gasoline, the complaint states.

The mother went downstairs, where she found Schultz and saw a lit candle on the floor. When she asked her daughter what she was doing, Schultz allegedly attacked her, then chased her with the candle.

Schultz’s mother managed to get to a balcony to call 911. When she tried to climb down from the balcony, Schultz allegedly pulled her down and assaulted her again.

According to the complaint, after being treated at a hospital, Schultz admitted to fighting with her mother and starting the house on fire. She allegedly said she “did not know why and that it seemed a terrible thing to do.”

A State Fire Marshal investigation confirmed the fire was caused by arson, the complaint states.

Schultz was charged by summons and is not in custody.