MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another multi-day winter storm is expected to hit Minnesota this weekend.
WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says that the system looks to arrive Friday night and last through Sunday morning, affecting much of the state.READ MORE: Black-Owned Amazon Service Partner Creating Jobs With A 'Livable Wage'
However, it’s too soon to tell what the system will bring. Because of the warm air ahead of the system, some areas could see rain, a wintry mix or snow, depending on local temperatures through the course of the weekend.
READ MORE: Nonprofit Group Home Makes Sacrifices To Address Staff Shortages: ‘I’ve Never Seen Staffing Difficulties Like This’
If only snow falls in a given area, accumulations up to a foot could be possible, Shaffer said. Such an event would be reminiscent of the two-day system that hit central Minnesota earlier this month. Yet, Shaffer says it’s possible that parts of southern Minnesota could get “a whole lotta rain.”
Ahead of the weekend storm, another Alberta clipper system is tracking to hit northern Minnesota Tuesday night into Wednesday, leaving 1 to 2 inches of snow. The system could also clip the Twin Cities metro early Wednesday morning.
While temperatures look to gradually cool throughout the week, they’ll remain generally mild, with highs reaching the low 30s.MORE NEWS: As March Thaw Approaches, Pothole Season Officially Commences
For the latest on the coming storm, check back with WCCO-TV, WCCO.com or CBS News Minnesota.