By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Winter’s not done yet, with several rounds of light snow on tap this week.

First, the good news: the week will kick off with very mild temperatures across the state. Monday’s high in the Twin Cities will be 40 degrees, while southwestern Minnesota could touch 50.

(credit: CBS)

Up north, light snow showers will move in Monday morning, leaving less than an inch before moving out.

Early Tuesday, a few flurries will move into west-central Minnesota. Another chance of more widespread precipitation arrives Tuesday evening into the overnight hours.

Thursday also could see snow, and a wintry mix is possible on both Friday and Saturday.

All of these snow showers are expected to be very light.

Temperatures will stay mild through the week.