MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Vikings announced Tuesday that their full 2022 coaching staff is in place.
The team added six more assistant coaches to round out the staff. Of note is a new position, per the team: pass game specialist/game management coordinator. Ryan Cordell was hired specifically to help with end of half situations, the team said. Last year, the Vikings notably struggled in the last two minutes of each half.
Other new hires: Greg Manusky (inside linebackers), Tony Sorrentino (assistant wide receivers/offensive quality control), A’Lique Terry (assistant defensive line), Steve Donatell (defensive quality control) and Derron Montgomery (offensive quality control).
All of the team’s major hires have been previously announced: head coach Kevin O’Connell and coordinators Wes Phillips (offense), Ed Donatell (defense) and Matt Daniels (special teams).
