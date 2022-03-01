ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Three people were hospitalized following an apartment fire Tuesday in St. Paul.
The St. Paul Fire Department says crews responded around 2:15 p.m. to the Johnson Parkway apartment building on the 1300 block of Ames Avenue in the city's Roosevelt – Phalen Center neighborhood.
READ MORE: Preview: President Biden Prepares For 2022 State Of The Union Address
Firefighters quickly knocked down the flames and removed two people from the apartment where the fire started. An ambulance brought three people to a local hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not given.
The American Red Cross is responding to help those displaced by the fire, officials say. The cause of the fire is under investigation.