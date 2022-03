MN WEATHER: Another Multi-Day Storm Looks To Hit State This WeekendBecause of the warm air ahead of the system, some areas could see rain, a wintry mix or snow, depending on local temperatures through the course of the weekend.

As March Thaw Approaches, Pothole Season Officially Commences“We’re really just in the beginning phases, we’ve had a lot of the freeze, we’re just now starting to have the thaw,” MnDOT's Anne Meyer said. “If we go back to freezing temperatures that’s when you’re really gonna start seeing potholes uptick."

MN Weather: Light Snow, Mild Temps Throughout The WeekWinter's not done yet, with several rounds of light snow on tap this week.

What Past Minnesota Marches Tell Us About When To Expect Spring's True StartTuesday marks the start of meteorological spring. So when will it actually start to feel like winter is over?

MN Weather: Several Chances Of Light Snow This WeekThis week will see several chances of snow in Minnesota, though most of the precipitation will be nuisance-level until next weekend.