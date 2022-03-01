EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — A beloved restaurant in Edina is closing its doors after nearly 50 years.

The Perkins off Highway 100 on Eden Avenue served up its last stack of pancakes Tuesday.

Many who frequented the establishment over the years said it was more than a restaurant. It was a local gem with decades of memories.

“We had a lot of celebrations at Perkins,” Brian Ernst said.

He and his 94-year-old father Charlie sat down for a final meal Tuesday.



“It’s like an old friend. It really is. It makes you feel comfortable when you get here, and they make you feel comfortable. And then when you get your pancakes, they’re always good,” Charlie Ernst said.

The owner told WCCO a developer bought the building and is planning to demolish it to make room for a seven-story apartment building with a restaurant.

Linda Corey worked at the restaurant for 27 years and considers her co-workers and customers family. She is now planning to transfer to a different location.

“I adore the people here. I live in Rockford so it’s a 45-minute drive for me every day for the past 27 years, and I wouldn’t change it,” Corey said.

She’s thankful for the customers who filled the restaurant in support on their last day, like Katie Niessen, who gathered with friends for a final game of Tuesday bridge.

“I’ve been coming here for just over 25 years, bringing my grandchildren as they grew, they loved coming here for the pancakes, chocolate chip pancakes [laughs]!” Niessen said.

“I’m going to miss it. I’m going to miss Perkins,” Brian Ernst said.