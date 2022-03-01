Title: Meteorologist
Department: News
JOB DESCRIPTION:
- Boldly present timely weather changes zeroing in on audience-focused impacts across all platforms
- Analyze, produce and deliver lifestyle-driven forecasts utilizing all tools and computer software
- Own the “digital-first” mindset by having exceptional digital and social media skills
- Demonstrate ability to talk about what you know as well as what you don’t know about upcoming weather
- Embrace the great outdoors by tracking weather outside in the elements as comfortably as the green screen
- Originate, research, investigate, write, narrate, produce and report stories for newscasts – from weather and news to climate change
- Collaborate effectively with colleagues in weather, news, promotion, production and engineering
- Be flexible to jumping into action whenever severe weather happens, knowing the weather team is stronger when it works together to keep people safe
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Minimum three years’ professional experience in medium or large market
- Adept in all tools of modern weather forecasting systems including forecast models
- Open to a flexible schedule and additional hours when necessary
- Up-to-date knowledge of climate change science
- Experience writing for web-based platforms; social media platforms
