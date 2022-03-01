MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the second year in a row, Minnesota sheriffs issued a record number of permits to carry in 2021, according to data from the state’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
The 106,488 permits issued last year were the most since Minnesota enacted the Personal Protection Act in 2003, the BCA’s annual permit to carry report shows. In 2020, sheriffs handed out 96,554 permits.
Hennepin County issued twice as many permits as any other county (16,888). Ramsey (7,467), Anoka (6,988), Dakota (6,744)and Washington (5,761) were the other counties in the top five.
In total, Minnesota has 387,013 valid firearms permits. In 2021, 176 permits were suspended, 40 were revoked, 1,165 were voided and 1,627 were denied.
Permit holders committed 3,863 crimes last year, the BCA said, though only about 2% of those crimes involved a firearm.