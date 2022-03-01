MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another multi-day winter storm is expected to hit Minnesota this weekend.
WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says that the system looks to arrive Friday night and last through Sunday morning, affecting much of the state.READ MORE: Target Releases Upbeat Revenue Outlook For 2022 After Strong Holiday Season
However, it’s too soon to tell what the system will bring. Because of the warm air ahead of the system, some areas could see rain, a wintry mix or snow, depending on local temperatures through the course of the weekend.
READ MORE: What's Driving Such Different Gas Prices?
If only snow falls in a given area, accumulations up to a foot could be possible, Shaffer said. Such an event would be reminiscent of the two-day system that hit central Minnesota earlier this month. Yet, Shaffer says it’s possible that parts of southern Minnesota could get “a whole lotta rain.”
Ahead of the weekend storm, another Alberta clipper system is tracking to hit northern Minnesota Tuesday night into Wednesday, leaving less than an inch of snow in most spots. The system could also clip the Twin Cities metro early Wednesday morning. South of Interstate 94, isolated areas could see freezing drizzle.
While temperatures look to gradually cool throughout the week, they’ll remain generally mild, with highs reaching the low 30s most days. Thursday will be the coolest day of the week, with a high of 25 in the metro.MORE NEWS: Community Members Demand Change Amid Accusations Of Racism In New Prague Area Schools
For the latest on the coming storm, check back with WCCO-TV, WCCO.com or CBS News Minnesota.