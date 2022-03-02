CUSHING, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say two people were arrested after a 30-mile police chase in central Minnesota Tuesday afternoon.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office said the St. Cloud Police Department was already chasing the suspect vehicle on Highway 10 near Royalton when deputies got involved around 3:30 p.m.
Deputies chased the vehicle to Cushing, near County Road 16, trying to stop it along the way with stop sticks.
When the driver tried to turn into an oncoming lane of traffic, deputies were able to immobilize the vehicle.
Two people — ages 36 and 37 — were arrested and are being held in the Morrison County Jail.
WCCO-TV typically does identify those who are arrested until they are formally charged.