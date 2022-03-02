MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On the heels of his State of the Union address Tuesday, President Joe Biden is heading to visit Superior, Wisconsin, to tout the federal infrastructure law that will bring billions to Minnesota and Wisconsin, including to the interchange that connects the two states.
He'll land in Duluth and give remarks at University of Wisconsin-Superior Wednesday afternoon.
Minnesota and Wisconsin will each get billions from the infrastructure law, which passed with bipartisan support late last year.
The Twin Ports interchange, which sees 80,000 vehicles passing through on a daily basis, is one project poised to benefit from a federal funding boost, which Biden highlighted during his visit to Rosemount in November.
Minnesota alone expects $7.3 billion from the $1.2 trillion law, more than 80% of it requiring a state dollar match, according to an estimate from Minnesota Management and Budget. That's money for roads, bridges, public transportation, airports, broadband and more. Most of the funds to Minnesota are for roads and bridges.
There’s $1 billion in the law to clean up the Great Lakes and restore degraded sites, including Lake Superior.
Biden’s visit comes during an election year where the president’s approval ratings are below 50% and Democrats are trying to shore up support to keep control of Congress.
On Tuesday evening, Biden delivered his first State of the Union address. Among other topics, Biden addressed the War in Ukraine, announcing U.S. airspace is being closed to Russian flights.
Biden also addressed the top issue here at home inflation, saying his top priority is getting prices under control. Biden said the U.S. would be immediately releasing 30 million gallons of oil from the nations reserves to help lower gas prices.