MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Country music superstar Eric Church announced he will be stopping by U.S. Bank Stadium for a “one hell of night in Minneapolis” this June.
Church, along with Morgan Wallen and special guest Ernest, will be performing at the stadium on Saturday, June 11.
Looking forward to this one, @MorganWallen! Making our way to Minneapolis along with @ernest615 on June 11. Tickets on sale March 11 at 10am CT at https://t.co/UW6nq0F87U. pic.twitter.com/vKTqId347u
— Eric Church (@ericchurch) March 2, 2022
The news comes after the 10-time Grammy nominee announced he will be headlining a stadium show in Milwaukee over Memorial Day weekend.
Church is a seven-time ACM award winner and four-time CMA winner, including 2020’s entertainer of the year.
Wallen, who last year found himself in trouble for shouting a racial slur, topped 2021’s all-genre Billboard’s 200 year-end albums chart with 3.2 million units sold.
Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. on Church’s website.