MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials on Wednesday reported 591 more COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths as the state’s positivity rate continues its decline.
According to the health department’s update, the state’s total positive cases reported now stand at over 1.4 million cases, with over 60,000 of those being reinfections. The state’s death toll is now at 12,152.
The hospitalization rate continues to decline, with the latest figures showing 8 new hospital admissions per 100,000 residents, which is nearly below the high risk threshold and the lowest it’s been since late last summer. As of Tuesday, there are 70 patients with the virus needing ICU care, and an additional 431 patients needing non-ICU beds.
Another key indicator in the pandemic, the seven-day rolling average positivity rate, is nearly below the caution threshold, with the last figure being 5.4%.
Over 9.4 million vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far. Nearly 70% of the state’s total population has received at least one vaccine dose.