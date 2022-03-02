DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) — A 68-year-old Eagan woman was killed in a crash early Tuesday evening in Dakota County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 5:26 p.m. on Highway 3 at 280th Street, in Castle Rock Township.
A Toyota RAV4 traveling eastbound on 280th Street stopped at a stop sign at Hwy. 3, then continued on. It was then T-boned by a Ford Transit Van heading northbound on the highway.
The driver of the van died, while the driver of the RAV4 — a 19-year-old Farmington woman — survived, suffering non-life threatening injuries.
The drivers were the sole occupants of their vehicles. Investigators say alcohol was not a factor in this crash.