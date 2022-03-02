DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Duluth say a woman is critically hurt and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing Wednesday morning.
According to Duluth police, officers were dispatched at 5:15 a.m. to a residence on Kenwood Avenue for the report of a stabbing.
“Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim and suspect were in a domestic relationship,” police said.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition; the male suspect is in custody while the investigation continues.
Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.