PLYMOUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Even though the war in Ukraine is on the other side of the world, it’s hitting close to home for some Minnesotans.

WCCO spoke with a Plymouth man who survived the war in Bosnia to lend some perspective on what Ukrainians are going through.

For most Minnesotans, the images of Ukraine being attacked are disturbing, but to Elvir Mujic, the images are triggering.

“It really brings memories, what I’ve been through, what I’ve seen,” he said.

He’s seen war first hand when in the ’90s his native Bosnia was attacked by Serbia.

“You feel the lowest of low when you cannot make the decision to live or die, somebody else is making that for you,” he said.

WEB EXTRA: Extended Interview



It’s not just the feelings that are familiar, it’s the scenario, too.

“We had the same situation where neighbors turn on neighbors,” he said. “They were drinking coffee together for life and all of a sudden, they grab guns and start shooting each other.”

In the fighting in Bosnia about 100,000 people were killed, including Elvir’s brother. Mujic lived without electricity on the run for four years before being put in a Serbian prison camp.

“It’s frightening, you just don’t know who your enemy is anymore,” he said.

Eventually, when he was 17, he was sent to Minnesota, where a loving Edina family took him in. He graduated college, became a husband and a father.

Mujic also explained what he wants Americans to know.

“I would just recommend to Americans to seek a way to get these people help, help them out, because I’ve been there,” he said.

For more information on how to help the people of Ukraine, click here.