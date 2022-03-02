MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a man who was shot in south Minneapolis over the weekend has died.
A man in his 20s was taken to Abbott Northwestern Hospital after being shot near the 3400 block of 10th Avenue South Sunday afternoon.
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, he died Tuesday.
Another man in his 20s was injured in the same shooting, but his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.
Officials have not publicly identified the man.
Police said this is Minneapolis’ 11th homicide of the year.