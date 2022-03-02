ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A 22-year-old man was hospitalized Tuesday night following a shooting in St. Paul’s North End neighborhood.
The St. Paul Police Department says the shooting happened around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Maryland Avenue and Albemarle Street. Officers responded to a report of shots fired and learned that a man had been dropped off at Regions Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.
A neighbor who lives in the area gave WCCO-TV surveillance footage from the night of the shooting. The footage shows someone in the street firing a gun several times before running away.
The victim, who is expected to survive, told officers he was shot on the 1100 block of Albemarle Street. Investigators recovered 24 bullet casing form the scene.
The shooting remains under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made.