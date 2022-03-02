MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Teachers in Minneapolis could walk off the job next week, and on Wednesday another union in the city voted to authorize a strike.
Food service workers rallied outside their union hall in northeast Minneapolis on Wednesday afternoon. More than 98% of the workers voted to authorize a strike.
Union members say they have been on the front lines serving meals throughout the COVID-19 pandemic yet they can make as little as $10,000 a year.
"We've had way [too much] disrespect in the workplace, felt unappreciated, overworked, stressed out, underpaid," said food service worker Alexandria Van Buren. "But we still get up at go in there for the love of our children."
The food workers say they asked for a raise for each year of a new contract.
The food workers say they asked for a raise for each year of a new contract.

Ahead of any strike, the union would need to file a 10-day notice.
The Minneapolis school district has said it is committed to reaching a fair agreement.