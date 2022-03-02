MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The state of Minnesota is joining a nationwide investigation into TikTok for allegedly promoting videos associated with “physical and mental-health harms” to children and young adults.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Wednesday that his office is joining the bipartisan investigation, saying that his team will look into the harms that using the popular social media platform may have for young users. Focus will be put upon the techniques the platform uses to boost engagement among young users and what the company knows about harms it may be causing.
"My job is to help Minnesotans of all ages live with dignity, safety, and respect," Ellison said, in a statement.
This is not the first time that Ellison has expressed concerns over social media's impact on young people. Last year, Ellison joined a bipartisan coalition with other attorneys general to urge Facebook to abandon its plans to launch a version of Instagram for children under the age of 13.
Also part of the coalition investigating TikTok are attorneys general from California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee and Vermont.